Questions have been raised over more than a dozen Pauline Hanson's One Nation (PHON) candidates in the lead up to Saturday's election.
These candidates have been dubbed 'ghost candidates' and represent the party's attempt to contest every seat in the country.
One such candidate is Vanessa Atkinson, One Nation candidate for Mallee.
When accessing Ms Atkinson's candidate profile on the One Nation website, visitors are greeted with a blank page and a how to vote card.
Ms Atkinson - who has thus far been unreachable by Australian Community Media - reportedly does not live in Victoria, residing near Bundaberg in Queensland.
Diane Pepe, the party's candidate for Townsville in Queensland lives in Melbourne.
Furthermore, the Australian Electoral Commission is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the nomination of the One Nation candidate for Hughes, NSW.
The Guardian reported that One Nation was still trying to secure candidates hours before the AEC's deadline for nominations, with the party allegedly telling one prospective candidate to leave the form blank, and promising candidates didn't have to "to do anything or campaign at all".
ACM reached out to One Nation's Victorian office to explain the absence of information about Ms Atkinson but did not receive a reply in time for publication.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
