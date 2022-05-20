The Wimmera Mail-Times

Former Wimmera Mail-Times journalist Roy Ward wins 2021 Basketball Victoria Media Award

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 20 2022 - 9:00am
THROWBACK: NBL star and former Horsham Hornet Mitch Creek with Roy Ward in 2010. Ward won the 2021 Basketball Victoria Media Award. Picture: FILE

Former Wimmera Mail-Times sports journalist Roy Ward has been recognised with a Basketball Victoria award for his extensive coverage of the sport in the Age.

MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

