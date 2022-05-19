A Kaniva-Leeor footballer is back home safe and sound after he was airlifted from Saturday's round five clash with Harrow-Balmoral with a suspected broken leg.
Cougars' reserves' footballer Trokon Gbone was flown to Melbourne from Balmoral by air-ambulance after he suffered the painful injury in a tackle during the round five clash.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Fortunately for Gbone, x-rays conducted at the hospital showed that there was no break and he was discharged and home by Monday according to Cougars' president Ben Dunstall.
Dunstall said players, coaches and spectators feared the worst when they saw Gbone's injury.
"It looked dead serious," Dunstall said.
"We had a bloke with a hip dislocation in the first round and his leg was cocked up just like he had a dislocated hip.
"The boys said when he hit the ground they heard a popping, a gruesome sort of a noise."
According to Dunstall medical professionals that arrived on-site were also concerned with Gbone's condition.
"The senior paramedic from Horsham goes 'I reckon he's got a broken leg' and the helicopter arrived and the MICA paramedic got out and said 'I can guarantee one thing, he's got a broken leg'," Dunstall said.
"And we were all like 'I'm glad you're putting him in the air, best thing to do'.
It's not all good news for Gbone however as Dunstall revealed.
"He does have a broken cheekbone as well apparently," he said.
"They weren't worried about the cheekbone they were worried about his leg."
Both the Southern Roos and the Cougars made the decision to play a shortened senior game due to Gbone requiring an air-ambulance to land on the oval.
"We handled it pretty fairly," Dunstall said.
"Both clubs got together and we had a chat to their president, captain coach and all the rest.
"They played one quarter, had 20 minutes off the field for the choppers arrival and then they played another quarter to make it a game."
Advertisement
MORE NEWS:
The Southern Roos ultimately triumphed 71-10 across the two quarters of senior football.
Fortunately Gbone had ambulance insurance otherwise he could have been facing some hefty expenses to cover the helicopter trip.
Dunstall said it was a good reminder for everyone involved to ensure they had ambulance insurance.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.