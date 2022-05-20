In what is good news for South-East Melbourne Phoenix fans, Horsham's Mitch Creek has re-signed for three years with the club in a huge show of loyalty.
Amidst talk that he might end up elsewhere as a free agent, the Phoenix announced that their inaugural marquee player had put pen-to-paper earlier in the week.
A desire to win a Championship with a club that he's been at since its inception, was the driving force behind Creek's decision.
"I think being here from the start is something special at the moment; it is only me, Kizza (Kyle Adnam) and Dane player-wise, then Simon and Eric and some of the staff," Creek said in the Phoenix's media release.
"A few of us are hanging around, so hopefully, we keep going, keep pushing ourselves and one day call this club a championship-winning club.
"There were a lot of rumours going that I was signing at other clubs, but I came out and shut that down and said if I was going to be in the NBL, I was going to be at the Phoenix.
"You always want to look at where you come from and where you are as a player; I didn't want to be one of those guys who bounced around from club to club. I want to show loyalty where it's shown to me.
"Tommy and the club have been amazing, so more than happy to stay here and see what we can do."
30-year-old Creek had a phenomenal individual year in season 2021-22 as the Phoenix finished sixth in the NBL.
He averaged 20.46 points per game, took out the Phoenix's MVP award and was selected in the All-NBL Second Team.
After missing out on playing finals in 2021-22 Creek believes the side have something to prove in season 2022-23.
"Any time you don't win, there is unfinished business; for me, South East Melbourne is an area I can see myself doing things around, and it's a great community to be part of," he said.
"Hopefully, this is a place I can be successful on the court and off it, and being able to align myself with a club that has such high values in that area, has a great brand, and is in touch with the community."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
