The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham's Mitch Creek re-commits to the South East Melbourne Phoenix for three more years

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED IN: NBL free agent Mitch Creek has re-signed at the South East Melbourne Phoenix for three years. Picture: SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE PHOENIX MEDIA

In what is good news for South-East Melbourne Phoenix fans, Horsham's Mitch Creek has re-signed for three years with the club in a huge show of loyalty.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.