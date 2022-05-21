THE West Wimmera Shire Council have invested vital fund towards upgrades for Edenhope Airport to improve its firefighting capability.
West Wimmera Shire Council will commit $50,000 and the Country Fire Authority has committed $220,000 towards the project.
Advertisement
Priority improvements include an upgrade of a taxiway, water tanks and a construction of a bore.
West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said council officers and councillors were approached by Edenhope Group Brigade regarding the upgrade of the airport.
Mr Bezuidenhout said after discussions with Country Fire Authority District 17 officials it was agreed the works should be undertaken.
Read More:
"These important upgrades will make it easier for our emergency services, and help keep our communities are safe," he said.
"Our region is no stranger to bushfires, and we had a particularly devastating fire back in January in Poolaijelo.
"Giving our firefighters more options when it comes to dealing with large fires, is a great outcome for everyone."
The council also applied for a Federal Government Regional Airport Fund, gaining an additional $135,000 towards the upgrade.
Council leaders have said if they are unsuccessful in receiving funding from the Federal Government they will still provide $50,000 towards the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.