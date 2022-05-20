A Mum's World: communication in 2022

Salmon, streaky bacon, lemon friands, mango sorbet, dragon fruit, quiche, barista coffee and all the trimmings for everything nearly made our heads pop and certainly put a bit of pressure on our pants and belts.- Yolande Grosser
Having a young adult daughter living away from home becomes more delightful as the months pass by and her independent life richly develops.
Our eldest continuing to invite us into that beautiful life is an incredible blessing.
We felt honoured last weekend when we undertook a family road trip to the city to witness the awesome event that was her baptism - full emersion preceded by a very moving testimony.
There wasn't a dry eye in the house, and our firstborn was definitely drenched.
The raucous applause of her young friends, the excellent band and terrific teaching had us all on a high, so we went to a classy Italian restaurant afterwards for pasta and pizza to wind down.
I knew Katianna had picked the right place to dine when the whole first page of the menu was devoted to the quote.
"Wine is the visible proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy."
I'm pretty sure a five-star buffet breakfast is another sign of God's devoted love, as are the skills of human chefs created in his image with the ability to imagine all kinds of wonderful ways with food.
Our family will never forget the variety of delicacies we devoured to top-off our baptism celebration.
I think you'll agree that any buffet breakfast offering a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit and marshmallows at 7am Monday morning has got its' head screwed on right - or something about screws.
We went wild for waffles, eggs every way, asparagus, all kinds of cheese and even salad.
I could write a book about the pastries alone and at least one daughter discovered the joy of dumplings at dawn.
Salmon, streaky bacon, lemon friands, mango sorbet, dragon fruit, quiche, barista coffee and all the trimmings for everything nearly made our heads pop and certainly put a bit of pressure on our pants and belts.
God gave us taste buds so we could savour his excellent array of food and drink and then asked us to eat and drink in memory of him, by celebrating communion.
We certainly remembered all that Jesus did for us last weekend and took our communion to the next level!
Back to toast and tea at home this week, with fond family reunion memories.
