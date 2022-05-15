The Wimmera Mail-Times

Edenhope's Oscar McDonald will miss the remainder of the AFL season with a back injury

By Matt Hughes
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:43am, first published May 15 2022 - 9:00pm
SETBACK: Oscar McDonald will miss the remainder of the 2022 AFL season with a stress fracture in his back. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Edenhope-raised footballer Oscar McDonald has faced another injury setback, with Carlton ruling him out for the remainder of 2022 with a back injury.

