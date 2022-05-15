Edenhope-raised footballer Oscar McDonald has faced another injury setback, with Carlton ruling him out for the remainder of 2022 with a back injury.
The Blues confirmed on Thursday that the 26-year-old defender had been placed on their inactive list due to a stress fracture in his back.
According to Carlton head of football Brad Lloyd the Blues explored a range of treatment options in order to see McDonald return to the field in 2022.
"Oscar worked as hard as anyone over the summer to earn a spot in our 22 for the start of the season, that is what makes this news even more disappointing," Carlton Head of Football Brad Lloyd said.
"For nearly two months we explored every possible avenue available to get Oscar up and going however it wasn't to be.
"We will now put our focus in making sure Oscar is able to rehabilitate the injury over the remainder of the season."
The news continues a run of bad luck for McDonald, who has been plagued by the back injury since his move to Carlton ahead of the 2021 season.
It limited him to just three games in 2021 and after playing the first match off 2022, he was subbed out at halftime of round two with back spasms.
By moving McDonald to the inactive list the Blues have opened up another list spot ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 1.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
