On Friday, Horsham West and Haven was awash with costumes as pupils dressed up as their heroes.
From footballers and Spiderman to emergency workers and even teachers, students got amongst the fun.
Haven campus junior school council members Aiden Reinheimer, Mia Perry and Harry Toet, said the day was about raising money for a good cause.
"We're supporting the Royal Flying Doctor's Service," Reinheimer said.
"It's a good cause for people that are in need, who can't reach a hospital."
The school's junior leaders play a big part in organising days such as this one.
"We just got together in a meeting and planned," Reinheimer said, adding one of the roles of student council was to get the word out about upcoming days.
"We make posters, say it was 5c Friday or something, we would make a poster and hang it around the school," Toet added.
"Since I'm the treasurer, for things like this I would go around and collect money and add it up, before donating to whoever we're supporting," Reinheimer said.
Students at Horsham West and Haven Primary School's Haven campus raised $101.40 for the Royal Flying Doctors.
