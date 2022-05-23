STUDENTS from across Horsham used foot and pedal power on their way to school, as part of an initiative which promotes health and road safety.
National Walk Safely to School Day, which occurred on Friday, May 20, saw children from each school in Horsham putting their best foot forward as part of a precession which safely made its way to school.
Although there was no formal event, students at Horsham Primary School were encouraged to walk to school if they were able.
Inspired by the earlier Ride2School Day, Holy Trinity Lutheran College students walked together in a police escort.
"Our students loved the chance to socialise on their way into school, and it's a fantastic opportunity to incorporate exercise into their day," a spokesperson for the school said.
"We're incredibly grateful for Tianne and Jason Harris, parents in our community and members of Horsham Police, for providing us with a police escort to lead the procession."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
