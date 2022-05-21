As voters queued up across Horsham waiting to decide who to put first on their ballot paper and who to put last, The Wimmera Mail-Times asked two important questions.
"What is the biggest issue for you in this election?" and "Did anything sway your vote this time?"
While the Mallee electorate has remained in the Nationals hands for more than 70 years, who represents Victoria's largest federal electorate is not a forgone conclusion.
Damien Isaacson said an issue for him in this federal election was transport infrastructure.
Mr Isaacson said both highways and roads in the Mallee electorate were of poor quality.
"They are both deteriorating, they need more money invested into them," he said.
Taylor Whitworth said he wanted better medical access for small regional and rural towns.
Mr Whitworth said people who came from small towns in the electorate had to drive long distances to receive medical treatment.
"If people hurt themselves they need to drive about 30 to 40 minutes to reach a town such as Horsham," he said.
Charlotte Downs said she would like to see more infrastructure built in Horsham.
Ms Downs said she would like to see a new bridge constructed at Horsham South.
"The congestion delays school pick-ups and the traffic in the afternoon is just terrible," she said.
"If someone built a new bridge I would be very convinced to vote for them."
Natasha Mietzel said an issue she wanted to be dealt with was housing.
Ms Mietzel said she had personally been impacted by the problem.
"I could have been homeless with my two children about a year and a half ago, but luckily I did find some accommodation," she said.
"I didn't get much help from the government agencies and support groups in Horsham."
Janice Perrone said attracting more doctors to the region was a concern for her.
Ms Perrone said it took a significant amount of time to receive an appointment in Horsham.
"I have a doctor in Melbourne who I see through Telehealth," she said.
Sandra Pegg said she wanted better health systems in regional and rural areas and a federal member who listened.
"I want someone who is honest and open and doesn't hide things," she said.
