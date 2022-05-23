The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health receives choice donation from ladies auxiliary

Updated May 23 2022 - 6:46am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOICE: Grampians Health director of Residential Services at Horsham and Dimboola Sarah Kleinitz accepts the three cheques from Wimmera Base Hospital Ladies Auxiliary executive Denise Queale and Elaine Morrison. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Aged care residents at Grampians Health's Horsham and Dimboola campuses were given a choice of what items they wanted after a recent donation from Wimmera Health Care Group's Ladies Auxiliary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.