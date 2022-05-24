The Wimmera Mail-Times

Local artists to rescore Zemlya headline Art Is... festival return

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
May 24 2022 - 2:00am
FESTIVAL: James Rigby at a 2021 Art Is...Festival event. Picture: FILE.

Two Horsham composers are re-scoring an iconic 1930s Ukrainian silent film is one of the drawcards to this year's beloved Art Is... Festival.

Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

