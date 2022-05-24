Two Horsham composers are re-scoring an iconic 1930s Ukrainian silent film is one of the drawcards to this year's beloved Art Is... Festival.
Held this year from June 20 to July 3 at the Maydale Reserve in Horsham, the festival will feature a soundtrack composed for the film Zemlya by Horsham College music teacher Nick Shirrefs and electronic artist Will Netherway.
The movie's title translates to earth in English, which is the theme for the festival.
Festival manager Alistair Shaw said the film was about a village dealing with the issues of 1930s Ukraine, where a group of farmers come into conflict with a group of landowners.
"It is considered one of the top ten greatest films of all time by the International Film Critics Symposium," he said.
Mr Shaw said there would be an orchestra accompanying the film's screening.
He said there would be other events at the Art Is festival, such as visual art showcases, musical events and activities for children.
"Our theme for the year is that art is fundamental, it starts with fun and at the ends up being all a bit mental," he said.
"Because of that we are cycling through the elements and this year we have chosen earth."
Mr Shaw said organisers had also planned a Djilga Wotjobaluk event to celebrate one of the traditional owner's history and culture.
"We are also planning to put art in the shop windows so when people walk down the CBD they can see artwork," he said.
Mr Shaw said he hoped the event would create a connection for people attending the festival.
"The festival showcases and celebrates art from the Wimmera, but we are also bringing artists from places where people may not be able to visit," he said.
Mr Shaw said organisers had planned a concert with a Sydney Tibetan monk and Horsham Rural City Band.
"We hope that some of the events will draw in some people from other parts of the region. We want people to come and for people to feel like it is their festival," he said.
People interested in the event can visit https://www.artiswimmera.com/festivalprogram.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
