A decrease in the farming rate differential and municipal charge, as well as spending for roads and arts are key features of Horsham Rural City Council's 2022-23 draft budget.
The draft budget document was handed down at a council meeting on Monday, May 23, with councillors voting unanimously to pass the draft onto public consultation.
Under the draft rating plan, the council will decrease the farm rate differential from 59 per cent to 50 per cent, following a 41.5 per cent increase in farm values across the municipality.
Overall, general rates in the council area will increase by 1.75 per cent, the municipal rate cap set by the Victorian government in December 2021.
In line with the recommendations from the council's 2018-19 Rate Review Committee, the municipal charge will also drop from $240 to $200.
The industrial rate differential of 95 per cent was also removed.
Councillor Ian Ross, who moved the budget motion at the meeting, said he was pleased with the proposed farming rate reduction.
"A budget is essential for council business and an essential step on how our governance performs," he said.
"The content of the budget, this is my personal view as councillor, with the differential being flexible for rural people this year, I think we will have happier rural customers than last year."
However, Cr Ross said he had concerns about supply chain and fuel price pressures minimising the council's allocation for gravel resheeting.
Councillor David Bowe, who seconded the motion, asked the community to provide feedback on the draft.
"I would like to encourage the community to have your say on the draft budget through the council website and find out more via online information sessions or one of the popup sessions," he said.
"I believe there will be hard copies of the draft budget at public locations. We all need to work together in making a council budget that works and is fair for the whole Horsham rural city community."
Other spending includes $7.683 million on Rural Roads and Infrastructure, an increase overall of 5.2 per cent.
In addition, $350,000 will be spent on public conveniences upgrades and refurbishments at Telangatuk, the Botanical Gardens, City Oval, the Rowing Club, Weir Park, Roberts Avenue and Woolworths.
Costs to deliver arts at the Horsham Town Hall will also see an increase of $178,000 to $1.518 million, or an increase of 13.4 per cent.
Much of the capital works funding comes from external specific purchase programs from the state and federal government.
Waste charges will also increase as the council moves towards a four bin service. There will be an overall increase of 5.45 per cent for 2022-23, however charges will not be applicable until the service begins in April 2023.
Public feedback on the draft budget will be open until June 13, 2022.
For more information, visit Horsham Rural City Council's website.
