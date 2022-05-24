The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council endorse its 2022-23 draft budget

Alex Dalziel
May 24 2022 - 5:00am
DRAFT: This is the first budget prepared by Horsham Rural City Council under its new Council Plan, adopted in October 2021. Picture: FILE

A decrease in the farming rate differential and municipal charge, as well as spending for roads and arts are key features of Horsham Rural City Council's 2022-23 draft budget.

