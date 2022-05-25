Round seven of the Wimmera Football Netball League will see the top-two senior football teams - Ararat and Minyip-Murtoa - go head-to-head at Alexandra Oval.
Both sides are undefeated in 2022 and the winner will no doubt earn itself the title of premiership favourite.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The Burras have only lost one game from 2019-2022, however have been pushed in multiple games during the season.
In round six against a fast-finishing Horsham Demons, they held on to win by nine points but triumphing over the Rats looks to be a more difficult prospect.
The closest any team has come to defeating the Rats in 2022, was the Giants' 38 point loss to them in round six.
If the Burras are to overcome the Rats they will need to pay special attention to stars Tom Mills and Ben Taylor.
Across five games this season Mills has featured in his side's best players on three occasions and has a mammoth 27 goals to his name.
Taylor has seven goals and has been named in the best players four times.
Stawell versus the Southern Mallee Giants looms as an intriguing affair.
The third-placed Warriors are fresh off a confidence-boosting 82 point win over Warrack, compared to the Giants 38 point loss to the Rats.
As previously mentioned that is as close as any team has come to defeating the Rats however, including the Warriors who lost by 49 points to them in round one.
The match should be a good contest between two likely finals-bound sides.
Against the Horsham Saints, Dimboola will be confident they can claim their fourth win of the season and begin their unlikely move towards a finals spot.
The side started their season with -12 points and are currently on 0.
The Saints on the other hand will be fresh from the bye and hoping they can build on their win over Nhill in round five.
The final match at ANZAC Park between Nhill and Warrack is crucial for both sides.
A win to the Eagles could move them as high as equal-fifth but a win to the Tigers could move them off the foot of the ladder and above the Eagles.
Advertisement
Like the football, Ararat versus Minyip-Murtoa should be compelling viewing in the A Grade netball.
The Rats sit second, one spot ahead of the Burras and both teams are coming off comprehensive round six losses.
The Rats 24 point defeat came at the hands of the Giants, while the Burras 25 point loss was against the Demons.
The fifth-placed Saints battle with the sixth-placed Dimboola Roos should also be a tight affair.
Both sides sit on eight points and both are fresh from a week off.
The seventh-placed Warriors battle with the fourth-placed Giants, will see the latter try and strengthen their grip on their top four position.
Advertisement
MORE NEWS:
The Warriors will be on a high after their first win of the season in round six, whereas the Giants will be buzzing after their huge win over the Rats.
The Demons have the bye in both football and netball, while the Eagles' A Grade netballers get the week off as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.