Kees versus Bombers headlines crucial clashes | HDFNL R7 Preview

Round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League sees Kalkee take on Noradjuha-Quantong in what looks to be an enthralling football clash.
There is little to separate the third and fourth-placed sides, with the Bombers only slightly ahead on percentage.
Advertisement
The under-strength Bombers were pushed against Kaniva-Leeor in round six and will be hoping to see some of their key players return for the Kees' match.
READ MORE:
Against the Cougars the Bombers were without regulars Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Dawson Cross and Ash Lawson.
On the other hand, the Kees flexed their muscle in round six with an 83-point triumph over Laharum in round six.
Jasper Gunn was the standout in that match, while Jayden Kuhne was lethal in front of goal snagging seven majors.
The Swifts will have the home-ground advantage when they take on first-paced Harrow-Balmoral.
The Southern Roos are undefeated in 2022 and the fifth-placed Swifts are fresh from a 30 point loss to Jeparit-Rainbow.
The Swifts may take some confidence knowing that eighth-paced Natimuk United only suffered a 31 point defeat to the Southern Roos in round six.
Natimuk United will see their match with the winless Taylors Lake as a good opportunity to ascend the ladder.
The Rams have just the one win for the season and will be feeling positive after they challenged Harrow-Balmoral.
The Lakers have nothing to lose and will no doubt give it their all.
At home, Jeparit-Rainbow could move into the top four if they defeat Pimpinio - who has just one win so far in 2022.
Edenhope-Apsley could also move into a finals position should they overcome 11th-placed Laharum, while Rupanyup can strengthen their grip on second-position with a win over 9th-placed Kaniva-Leeor United.
In the A Grade netball Kalkee versus Noradjuha-Quantong shapes as an entertaining affair.
The Kees announced themselves as the new premiership frontrunners after they handed Laharum their first loss of the season on Saturday.
Victory is a must for them if they are to keep their lead at the top, however the Bombers won't make it easy for them and are looking formidable with only one win less than second-placed Laharum.
Advertisement
After their first loss, Laharum will certainly be hungry for a victory when they take on Edenhope-Apsley.
The Demons are a champion team who you'd be silly to bet against.
MORE NEWS:
The Saints however are in the mix for finals and will be feeling motivated after their big win over Pimpinio.
The Swifts will need to lift if they are to get over the line against Harrow-Balmoral.
Advertisement
The side were comprehensively defeated by the Storm in Round six, while the Southern Roos defeated the Rams by 34 points.
Pimpinio will be up against it when they take on Jeparit-Rainbow.
The storm defeated the Swifts by 39 points on Saturday, while the Tigers were soundly beaten by the Saints.
Victory for Kaniva-Leeor against winless Rupanyup could move them into third position.
Natimuk-United has the bye as Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.