The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kees versus Bombers headlines crucial clashes | HDFNL R7 Preview

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLOCKBUSTER: Noradjuha-Quantong face Kalkee in round seven of the HDFNL. Picture: MATT HUGHES

Round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League sees Kalkee take on Noradjuha-Quantong in what looks to be an enthralling football clash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.