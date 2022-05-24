THE Horsham Arts Council team are celebrating a 'triumphant' performance after the theatre group put on its first showcase of 2022 at the Horsham Town Hall.
HAC's Broadway Showcase, at the Town Hall from May 19 to May 22, brought together performances from 24 different classic musicals, including 'Les Miserables' and '9 to 5', among others.
The showcase was directed by HAC life member Debbie Boutcher and featured 27 performers from across the Wimmmera.
Cast member Alanya Toporzisek, who performed in the show, said she enjoyed being able to return to the stage.
"I just feel like it gets better and better. There was a good turnout tonight and a great response from the audience. It just lifts you up," she said.
This comes after theatre performances, among other parts of the arts sector, were put on hold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Broadway Showcase production was well into rehearsals for May 2020 when it got cancelled in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
"It is just good to be able to switch into that part of your life, have a different hobby and have something to look forward to. Also to put something on for the community," she said.
"You meet lots of people, newbies and older performers who just blend well together. At the end of the day, it is just a great group of people."
That is why we do it, to try and make people laugh, cry or have a moment.- Loucas Vettos
Horsham Arts Council vice president Loucas Vettos said the arts council had many new faces for the 2022 production.
"One of the best aspects of it all is working collaboratively with the team. Doing different numbers with different vocal directors and choreographers," he said.
"Working on stage with people that I have worked with for years and new people as well.
"It is nice to always have new faces - having people who are performing in the town hall before who have never done it. It is great."
Mr Vettos said the performance had also received a great response from the audience.
"Highlights so far definitely are the reactions from the audience. It has been fantastic. Getting those laughs and emotional moments," he said.
"It is really great to have an audience reaction. Also getting on stage and performing again. That is why we do it, to try and make people laugh, cry or have a moment."
Following the end of its Broadway Showcase, HAC will be working on a production of Legally Blonde, set to return to the Horsham Town Hall in October.
Expressions of interest for roles in the production have been put out to the public.
For more information, visit the Horsham Arts Council's website.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
