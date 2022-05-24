The Wimmera Mail-Times

Agriculture Victoria pest detection trial to begin in Horsham

May 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TECH: Agriculture Victoria research scientist Francesco Martoni with an iMapPESTS mobile surveillance sentinel. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

For the next 12 weeks Horsham will be home to state-of-the-art pest detecting technology, as part of a new trial from Agriculture Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.