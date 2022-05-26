Hockey made a welcome return to Kaniva on Saturday in ideal weather - which complemented the condition of their two fields, despite not having hosted a match since September 2019 - for the fourth round of the Wimmera Hockey Association season.
The Yanac Tigers continue to lead the Open competition after claiming their fourth win when they comfortably defeated Nhill Rangers with their trademark quick, well-coordinated game style, with players all down the field combining well to put consistent pressure on the opposition defence.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Although their forwards did not see much of the action, the Rangers' defenders were initially up to the task, until in the shadows of quarter time, the Tigers' forwards scored with a solid hit from the top of the scoring circle that deflected off several defenders, but not enough to miss the goal.
Further scores in the next two quarters saw them three ahead at the last break, a lead they extended to five goals by the final whistle.
The Warrack Hoops played out their fourth match this season to be decided by just one goal, and for the first time, it was in their favour when they took on the Kaniva Cobras in the last of the Open division games.
In an otherwise even match where both sides created scoring opportunities, a Hoops' goal eleven minutes into the second quarter proved to be the difference.
The ball spent equal time at each end of the field throughout the rest of the game, but neither team could breach the others' defences and the score line finished at one goal to nil.
The third Open match was not played as the Dimboola Burras forfeited to the Horsham Hurricanes, who, with this result, move into outright second place on the ladder.
Kaniva continued their dominance of the Women's competition with a win over Warracknabeal.
They started the game strongly but could not get the ball past the Warrack defenders throughout the first quarter but opened their scoring in the first minute of the second.
Despite earning numerous penalty corners during the second half, Warracknabeal defend them all, but five field goals in the second half established the six goal margin by the end of the game.
The reigning premiers, Yanac, had to work hard for their first win this year when they defeated Nhill Thunderbirds.
MORE NEWS:
After conceding three first-half goals, the Thunderbirds tightened their defence after halftime and prevented any further scoring, but the damage had already been done.
Another team to earn their first points for the season was the Warrack Revengers, who prevailed over the Kaniva Raiders by two goals to one in a tight match, and the Yanac Warriors overcame the Nhill Leopards to remain undefeated on top of the ladder.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.