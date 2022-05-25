WFNL netball
Advertisement
The Round five winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Stawell Warriors 17 and Under netballer Vanilla IKA.
Vanilla is a young netballer that has shown great improvement in a short period of time while at our family club.
READ MORE:
She has a never give up attitude and she is probably one of the fittest juniors in our club. She demonstrates great sportsmanship to her team, umpires and her opposition.
What is even more special about this person is that it's her first year playing netball. We're very lucky to have her in our club. Thankfully for us she decided to rest the footy boots and come over and play a game of netball.
From all of us at the Stawell Warriors Football Netball Club congratulations Vanilla Ika.
HDFNL netball
The Round five winner of the Horsham and District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Kaniva Leeor United 17 and Under Netballer Hannah Pearson.
A very deserving winner of this award, Hannah shows great potential in Netball through supporting her 17s team and has recently stepped up to play in senior grades.
She is an integral centre court player, however can easily fill any position on court. Hannah is confident and determined and respects those around her. She is always willing to take on feedback to improve her game.
From the whole club, congratulations Hannah on your award. You are a deserving candidate for this prestigious award and we look forward to seeing your further successes this year and in years to come in the Cougar colours.
HDFNL football
The Round five winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season is Harrow Balmoral Under 17 footballer Maddox Blake.
Maddox started playing Under 14's football at Harrow/Balmoral Football Netball Club in 2017. He continues to play with us, now in his 2nd year of Under 17's to play with his mates and his love for our family club.
Advertisement
MORE NEWS:
Maddox loves his sport. But his love for footy outweighs any other. Maddox has participated in all areas of footy involving himself with teams at Hamilton College, filled in for Casterton Football Club in 2021 and was fortunate to try out for the U15's V/Line Squad.
Maddox plays all over the ground but has recently settled into the midfield. Maddox respects the game and what it stands for. He is a true team player who will support and respect his team mates to the end win, lose or draw. Congratulations Mad-dog, we are proud to call you a Roo!
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.