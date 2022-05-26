Passionate Essendon fan and Horsham's newest celebrity - Archie Stockdale - realised his Bombers fantasy when he was invited to a club training session at the Hangar on Wednesday.
"It was very fun," Stockdale said.
"I met all of the players and I got to run in front of the Essendon Football Club when they were running onto the field and try and kick a goal."
Seven-year-old Stockdale received the invitation after he rose to prominence on Saturday night during halftime of the Essendon versus Richmond match at Marvel Stadium.
The young Natimuk United footballer was chosen to be the round 10 Auskicker of the Year nominee and captured Australia's hearts in his hilarious interview with Channel Seven presenter Hamish McLachlan.
During the interview - which has received over one million views on Tik Tok - Stockdale said he would spend his potential winnings of $5000 on a training session with his favourite player - Essendon young gun Archie Perkins.
To Stockdale's delight, he was able to have a one-on-one kick with his namesake hero at Wednesday's training session - for $5000 less than he was originally happy to pay.
"He was very nice," Stockdale said of Perkins. "He's definitely my favourite player from this experience."
Stockdale's time on the big screen isn't over yet, as footage of him interviewing Perkins on Wednesday is set to be played during the halftime break of Friday's Sydney versus Richmond match.
While for most seven-year-olds becoming a viral media sensation in the space of a week might be too much to handle, Stockdale hasn't let his fame go to his head.
He may have to practise his autograph skills though, after he said he was recognised at a McDonalds on the way home from Melbourne.
Stockdale's mum, dad and two sisters accompanied him to the Essendon training session, which was just over a three hour drive from their home in Horsham.
Mrs Stockdale - also a diehard Bombers' supporter - was full of praise for the club and their inclusive efforts.
"It's been a great experience for the whole family," Mrs Stockdale said. "They made all of us feel so welcome.
"They took the girls into the shop and they got to get a scarf. I think we've converted them to Bombers' fans."
Stockdale still has some work to do in convincing his Port Adelaide barracking dad to support the Bombers though.
"This is our plan. We just have to buy him a lot of Essendon stuff and then give it to him," Stockdale laughed.
"Then when he's not here get all his Port stuff and hide it somewhere."
As a nominee for the Auskicker of the Year Award, Stockdale will participate in the AFL grand final parade and will also present a premiership player their medal.
After training with Perkins, Stockdale is thinking of ways to spend his money, should he win the $5,000 Auskicker of the Year prize. "If I saved it probably a car or a house for when I'm older," he said.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
