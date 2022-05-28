In the main event, for Wingless Sprints Beddison began from pole position with Egan alongside however it was Egan who would lead the field past the flagman on lap one. At the five-lap mark Egan led, Beddison, Hateley, Will Scott and Walsh. Five laps' later things were almost the same with Scott passing Hateley for the third spot the only change. Walsh began a charge to the podium in the next five laps moving to second behind Egan. At the chequered flag, the New South Wales visitor Egan took victory from Walsh, Beddison, Scott and Hateley.