The Wimmera Mail-Times

Tears of frustration: a long road trip with my dad

By Yolande Grosser
May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Eons ago, when I was a young university student, I took time off my classes in Melbourne to travel home to Nhill and accompany my dad to Adelaide for an MRI.

