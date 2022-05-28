Kalkee recorded its fifth straight win in the Horsham District Football Netball League senior football competition, thanks to a dominant second half against Noradjuha Quantong.
The Kees - playing at home - triumphed 89-84 against a Bombers outfit without some of its star players.
Kalkee's Matt Magee - who was playing his 50th senior game for the club - was delighted with the result.
"Obviously there was a few things to work on in the first half like there has been in the previous few weeks," Magee said.
"We were always very confident that we could come home even being down a few goals at half time."
After holding a six-point lead at quarter-time the Bombers were able to extend the margin to 19-points at the main break.
Bombers forward Trent Grant was proving a thorn in the side of the Kees with several key goals.
The third quarter belonged to Kalkee however as their midfielders got on top and provided some premium service to their forwards - who were able to convert.
At three quarter-time the Kees trailed by just four points and in a see-sawing final term the home side rallied to walk away five-point victors.
Simon Hobbs and Hamish Exell were named the Kees' best players, while Damian Cameron and Grant - who finished with a game-high six majors - were the equivalent for the Bombers.
Despite the result, Magee was full of praise for the opposition.
"They're missing quite a few so once their full-strength they're going to be a bloody good side," he said.
Out at North Park and the Swifts came agonisingly close to ending Harrow-Balmoral's undefeated streak.
The Swifts ultimately lost 75-86 against the competition frontrunners after holding a nine point lead at half-time.
Michael Close was the Southern Roos' best against a Swifts' side best served by Jack Cann.
Against an inaccurate Natimuk United, Taylors Lake fell just three points short of securing their first win.
Lakers coach Lee Marshall led from the front with seven goals to be named his side's most impressive, while Sam Anson starred for the victors.
The remaining three matches weren't as tight as the previous three.
At home Jeparit-Rainbow put Pimpinio to the sword winning 106-25, while Edenhope-Apsley continue to build with a 129-64 triumph over Laharum.
Competition leading goal-scorer Matt Butler continued his lethal form with ten majors for the Saints.
At Kaniva, Rupanyup recorded the biggest win of the round.
The Panthers won 200-24, with Panther Jack Musgrove kicking seven goals in his 50th game.
In the A Grade netball, Noradjuha-Quantong upset table-toppers Kalkee 58-45.
Georgia Lowe was the standout for the Bombers, while Katie Ruwoldt was strong for the Kees.
In another upset, Laharum lost their second consecutive game - 43-42 to Edenhope-Apsley.
Former NSW Swift Emily Burgess' dominance helped secure the win for the Saints.
Kaniva-Leeor United dismantled Rupanyup 76-16, thanks to the prolific shooting of Abby Croft, who contributed a mammoth 59 goals.
In the remaining matches Jeparit-Rainbow and Harrow-Balmoral claimed comprehensive wins against Pimpinio and the Swifts.
The Storm triumphed 69-40 and the Southern Roos won 60-37.
The Storm's Maddison Marra (36 goals) and the Southern Roos' Kirby Knight (34 goals) were the top scorers in their matches.
Natimuk-United had a week off as Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
