The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham to host Women Leading Locally seminar

Updated May 30 2022 - 6:56am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT STEPS: Applicants for the fellowhips must be eligible for stand for election in October 2024 in one of the 30 target municipalities. Picture: CONTBRIBUTED

A new program from the Victorian Government - Women Leading Locally - is set to launch via a regional roadshow across the state on June 1, with the aim of increasing the proportion of women councillors and mayors to 50 per cent by 2025.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.