The Huggins family is selling their prized Western District property Willah near Balmoral.
Stephen, Carol Huggins and family have been running the well known Woodpark Poll Merino stud at Hay and Jerilderie in the Riverina for more than 40 years.
Willah's 2085 hectares (5153 acres) provides the size and scale sought after by many large investors.
Located 80 kilometres south of Horsham and 60km north of Hamilton, Willah is right in some highly regarding grazing country but its size offers cropping opportunities as well.
Price expectations for the property are in the range of $13,000-$14,000 per hectare (or $5300-$5600 per acre).
This equates to between $27m-$29m.
In this part of the world, the views of the Grampians are admired also with reliable 615mm average annual rainfall.
Willah is being offered for sale by CBRE Agribusiness and TDC Livestock & Property.
The property has a history for breeding and fattening livestock on its lush pastures with remnant redgums and the Yarramyljup Creek.
Agents say the property has been set up for ease of management, reliability and diversity.
"Rarely do investment opportunities of this calibre become available," they say.
Offered in one contiguous parcel, 85 per cent of the property is considered arable and more than 95pc is grazable.
Agents say 85pc of the farm has undergone an extensive permanent pasture renovation and fertiliser program.
The property is said to be ideally suited to meat sheep, wool production, beef cattle with support cropping.
Farming infrastructure includes heavy vehicle access, fencing, laneway systems, livestock working yards, shearing shed, machinery shedding and water supply in each paddock allows for an efficient, productive, reliable and convenient operation.
Willah has an estimated annual productivity to support 22,000 dse (11.5 dse/ha).
Willah is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing on June 10.
For more information contact the agents at CBRE Shane McIntyre on 0429 557070, Matt Childs 0418 512494, David Goodfellow 0438 662134.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
