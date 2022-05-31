The Wimmera Mail-Times

Tatyoon's David Astbury enjoying career change since retiring from AFL

JH
By James Halley
May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME: Grace, Maggie, David, Kate, Alice, Zoe Astbury and Claire Tucker reunited after time apart. Picture: JAMES HALLEY.

Nine months on from deciding to step away from his illustrious AFL career with Richmond, David Astbury has a new lease on life mentoring others on performance mindfulness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.