Garry George and Andrea Gurry were successful leading in winners last Tuesday during the clubs regular racing timeslot.
Over the coming weeks the club has taken on extra race meetings and a hectic schedule lies ahead with five race meetings in a 14 day period.
The upcoming race meetings are Tuesday May 31 (Twilight), Thursday June 2 (Day), Monday June 6 (Day), Thursday June 9 (Day) and Tuesday June 14 (Twilight).
Last Tuesday Garry George (Beulah) won the opening event on the card with his brindle race bitch Wild Bean (SH Avatar x Shades of Lippy) overcoming a tardy getaway mustering to midfield through the main corner but she then copped the backwash of some interference of the dogs closer to the rail and thus received significant interference in being run off the track and clearly looked long odds to win from that position.
Straightening for home with work to do she showed a touch of class and signs that a longer journey will be right up her alley picking up the leaders and winning by close to two lengths in 23:81sec.
Crymelon Spirit for Ian Bibby was a solid run finishing third.
Blazing Beast (Mepunga Blazer X Penny Pop) for Nhill's Andrea Gurry (Nhill) came out running from box eight and as soon as she crossed the filed and found her preferred rails position the race was over, leading be five lengths going through the turn it was time and margins from that point on and she went on to win by close to five lengths in 23:40sec.
Gurry's other charges Quinto Bale and Parlo Bale both ran strong races on the night finishing third in their respective races.
Ian Bibby's (Warracknabeal) team filled three minor placings for the night with the earlier mentioned Crymelon Spirit running third, Crymelon Ivy and Crymelon Comet (27:37sec) running third and second respectively with Comet running a personal best time for the 485m journey.
Heather Baxter's (Murtoa) Durham Lass continued her good form running second to the talented Enamoured, and Pat May Joy for Jeanette Spruyt (Glenorchy) ran an exceptional race at the huge odds of $54.70 to round out the placings.
Cliff Smith was on his bike and off to Shepparton Monday night and Ballarat Wednesday night.
Quinnish just went down by half a length at Shepparton running a strong second, at Ballarat War Widow (Cosmic Rumble x Penelopes Cruzn) speared the lids crossed to the fence and the race was over, giving nothing else a chance.
War Widow stopped the clock in a very fast 22.01sec for the 390m trip and improved her record to eleven victories from fifty-two starts.
Be sure to head on down to the dogs over the coming fortnight we have a massive amount of racing on and entry is free, so even if it's during the day just call in to watch one or two races it would be great to see you all there.
