The Wimmera Mail-Times

George, Gurry, Smith lead locals in Horsham Greyhound Racing Club championship

By Peter Carter
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORIOUS: War Widow clocked in a very fast 22.01sec across 390m in Ballarat and improved her record to eleven victories from fifty-two starts. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Garry George and Andrea Gurry were successful leading in winners last Tuesday during the clubs regular racing timeslot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.