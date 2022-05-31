New Australians welcomed to Horsham in bumper Citizenship Ceremony

Twenty seven people from six different countries formally became Australians on Monday at one of the largest ever Citizenship Ceremonies at Horsham Rural City Council.
Countries of origin included the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, India, Myanmar, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Advertisement
It was an unusually high number of new citizens, with six family groups taking the oath at the Civic Centre.
Horsham Rural City Council officiates about six ceremonies per year on behalf of the Australian Government and all new citizens receive a native plant as a gift from Council to mark the special occasion.
READ MORE:
HRCC mayor Robyn Gulline said the events were a highlight of her role.
"I always look forward to these events on our civic calendar and getting to meet our municipality's newest Australian citizens," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"We are delighted that they have chosen to make their permanent homes in our region - it is truly a great place to live, especially for families.
"It was terrific to see the room filled with so many happy people and their friends.
"Every new citizen has something special to share and, as a result, our communities and workplaces become stronger because of the culture, knowledge, skills and stories they bring to our region," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.