New Australians welcomed to Horsham in bumper Citizenship Ceremony

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Twenty seven people from six different countries formally became Australians on Monday at one of the largest ever Citizenship Ceremonies at Horsham Rural City Council.

