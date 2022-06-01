Horsham's newest pharmacist has a passion for rural health and a plan to repay his community.
Jay Hogan grew up in Horsham and attended Horsham West Primary then St Brigids College, but it wasn't until he attended an open day at Bendigo's La Trobe University campus that Mr Hogan unearthed an interest in pharmacy.
"I checked out the program and that looked like it would be a pretty good career," Mr Hogan said.
Mr Hogan got the score he needed in year 12 and the final dice fell into place when he attended his graduation.
Horsham Priceline Pharmacy part-owner Cobie McQueen is a sister of one of Mr Hogan's best friends and she ran into Jay at his year 12 graduation.
"Cobie had heard that I was interested in a career in pharmacy and said if I was looking for work or wanted to gain some experience in the field to come and see her at the store," Mr Hogan said.
"So about halfway through my first year of uni, I took a break, came home and picked up some work at Priceline.
"From then on it was basically every uni holiday, I was coming back and working and getting good experience on top of my university placements."
Mr Hogan said when he finished, Cobie and Priceline owner Stuart Hall had a full time job waiting for him. Jay has now completed his 12-month internship and his last studies to become a fully qualified pharmacist.
A big lesson Mr Hogan took from his university days was the importance of returning to the country.
"I really wanted to repay the community that has supported me all along and this is where I want to work," he said.
"I like working in a community pharmacy rather than a hospital setting because of the connection you get with customers.
"It's great at Priceline because you have the variety of working in two different stores in the one town and you get to see a lot of familiar faces.
"I enjoy the rapport that you build with regular customers and we service a very large area of the region so you get people coming in from far and wide and from all walks of life.
"It's just such a great experience."
Ms McQueen said Mr Hogan was always going to be offered a job when he completed his studies.
"He has been a very good listener and has a fascination with the industry plus he has a wonderful attitude with every customer he serves," she said.
"He is a great asset to our team and has a big future in the industry."
