The Wimmera Mail-Times

Jay Hogan is out to repay his community as a pharmacist

Updated June 1 2022 - 8:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEWCOMER: Horshams newest pharmacist Jay Hogan checks pharmaceutical stocks at Horsham Priceline. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Horsham's newest pharmacist has a passion for rural health and a plan to repay his community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.