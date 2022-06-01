The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham's Jarrod Berry records career-high disposals for Lions in round 11 AFL win over Giants

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:07am, first published 5:00am
STANDOUT: Jarrod Berry gathered a career-high 33 disposals for the Brisbane Lions in their win over the GWS Giants. Picture: BRISBANE LIONS MEDIA

Former Horsham Saint Jarrod Berry produced one of the best performances of his 96 AFL game career in Brisbane's round 11 win over GWS on Saturday.

