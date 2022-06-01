Former Horsham Saint Jarrod Berry produced one of the best performances of his 96 AFL game career in Brisbane's round 11 win over GWS on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Lion gathered a career-high 33 disposals and kicked a goal as his side triumphed over a spirited Giants outfit 110-96.
Berry's performance was only trumped by 2020 Brownlow Medalist Lachie Neale, who recorded 39 disposals and two goals for the victors.
Speaking to the Brisbane Lions media after the match Berry said his performance came down to playing his role.
"I tried to work as hard as I could and I was lucky enough to get rewarded a few times which is nice," Berry said.
"It's just one of those things. Sometimes you get the ball and sometimes you don't."
Berry was also asked about his slightly premature celebration for his goal.
"If you look back at the footage I was carrying on at the point it left my boot," he said.
"I was pretty happy with it. I don't kick many goals so it was nice to snag one today."
On Monday it was announced that Berry had received seven coaches' votes for his efforts, while only Neale (nine votes) received more from the match.
Berry wasn't the only Wimmera export to earn coaches' votes in round ten, with former Horsham Demon and current St Kilda Saint Seb Ross receiving one vote for his side's defeat of North Melbourne.
The Saints prevailed 103-50, with Ross collecting 28 disposals and kicking an incredible running goal from 70 metres, that was subsequently nominated for Goal of the Week.
The midfielder's efforts continue an impressive run of form for the 29-year-old who is averaging 24.5 disposals in 2022, for a Saints side that is sitting fourth on the ladder.
Horsham-raised back-man Jake Lloyd (26 disposals) was at his reliable best for Sydney in their comeback win over Richmond, while former Horsham Saint Darcy Tucker had 12 touches for Fremantle in their upset victory over Melbourne.
In his seventh match of the year, 2021 Horsham draftee Ben Hobbs continues to look more comfortable at the top level - finishing with 21 disposals for Essendon in their loss to Port Adelaide.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
