Stawell College students learn the ins and outs of mining

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:17am, first published May 31 2022 - 10:00pm
TOUR: Students from Stawell Secondary College enjoyed a day out at Stawell Gold Mines. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Students from Stawell Secondary College recently enjoyed a trip to Stawell Gold Mines on May 18, to gain an understanding of the workings of a modern gold mine.

