Stawell College students learn the ins and outs of mining

Students from Stawell Secondary College recently enjoyed a trip to Stawell Gold Mines on May 18, to gain an understanding of the workings of a modern gold mine.
Stawell College career practitioner Cindy Bibby said the students who visited ranged from year nine through to year 12.
"It was an eye opener for our students as many do not realise what range of careers the Gold Mine offers, literally at our back door!" Ms Bibby said.
"Students were toured the automotive, mill, electrical, engineering and the geology the to name a few areas. The students were in awe of seeing the gold in the core samples!"
"From this tour many of our students are undertaking a weeks work experience with the mine to further develop their understanding of the career options available to them."
Minerals Council of Australia Victorian executive director James Sorahan said the students came from both VCE and VCAL programs and were interested in science and trade career opportunities and training pathways to mining.
"Field trips to Stawell Gold Mine with the region's high schools aim to increase awareness of the jobs and training pathways for young locals for a career in mining," Mr Sorahan said.
"Mining is science, so it was particularly relevant to take Horsham College science students to learn more about the engineering, earth science, metallurgy and geology roles in mining.
"Students got to hear from a range of people working in geology, metallurgy, engineering, health & safety and machinery operation."
According to Mr Sorahan, mining has lots of opportunities for trades roles including electricians and diesel mechanics.
"It was fantastic to take VCAL students from Stawell College to the mine workshop and processing mill to hear from workers about what they do and how they got to work in mining," he said.
"The range of jobs in mining is amazing, and the fact that it can take you all over Australia and the world once you get some experience.
"Students interested in math and science and trades roles will have opportunities in Australia's mining sector."
Mr Sorahan hoped the interest would lead to jobs in the future.
"Victoria's mining sector proudly employs locals, mining wants to build the talent pool in the regions and give job and training opportunities to local people," he said.
"As mining grows in Victoria, we will need more machinery operators, environmental scientists, engineers and trades roles as new mines are construed and expanded in Western Victoria in coming years."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
