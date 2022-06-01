The Wimmera Mail-Times

Murtoa footballers to celebrate 40 years since 1980 Wimmera premiership on Saturday after two years of interruptions

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:06am, first published June 1 2022 - 8:00pm
GLORY: Celebrations erupted when Murtoa won the 1980 Wimmera Football flag. Picture: WIMMERA MAIL-TIMES ARCHIVES

Murtoa's 1980 senior football team will finally celebrate face-to-face 40 years since their 1980 premiership on Saturday, after COVID-19 scuppered plans for the reunion to be held in 2020.

