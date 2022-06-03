Can the Southern Mallee Giants snap a four-match losing streak, or will Daisy Thomas inspire the Nhill Tigers to their first victory since round 16, 2019?
That's the question on everyone's lips ahead of round eight of the Wimmera Football Netball League season.
The Tigers who will be bolstered by the appearance of the 2010 Collingwood premiership player (Thomas), were spirited in their 41 point loss to Warrack in round seven, but will need something special if they are to triumph on Saturday.
The Giants sit fifth, but would have expected to have more than two wins to their name at this stage of the season and will not be short of motivation.
The side started their season 2-0 but since their round three bye have gone onto defeats against Minyip-Murtoa, the Horsham Demons, Ararat and Stawell.
The Giants head in to the match as the favourites but with Thomas lurking in the forward line and a big home crowd, the Tigers will struggle to find a better time to break their drought.
Out at Coughlin Park and the scene is set for a tight clash between the Warrack Eagles and the Horsham saints.
The Eagles (sixth) would be pleased with where they currently sit and are fresh off a convincing victory over the Tigers.
The Saints on the other hand would have expected to be higher than eighth at this stage of the season and were handed a 43 point loss by Dimboola in round seven.
In the remaining two matches Ararat take on the Horsham Demons and Stawell face the Burras.
The Rats will be brimming with confidence after they cemented their hold on top spot with their narrow round eight win over the Burras.
The fourth-placed Demons won't back down however and have pushed teams above them in 2022.
The third-placed Warriors and second-placed Burras game is also poised to be a blockbuster between two forces of the competition.
The Burras aren't used to losing and will be expecting a quick return to the winners' list.
In the A Grade netball, the Horsham Demons versus Ararat is without doubt the headline match.
The Demons in first place are undefeated in 2022, while the Rats sit second with two losses.
The Demons will be feeling re-energised after their bye and ready to continue their charge towards the minor premiership.
Like their football counterparts, the Rats will be buzzing after their round seven victory over Minyip-Murtoa.
Laney McLoughlan shot 37 goals for the Rats in the win and will aim to continue her blistering form.
Minyip-Murtoa will fancy their chances when they host Stawell.
The Burras are much improved in 2022 and sit fifth after seven rounds.
Stawell sit seventh but should not be written off after their draw with the third-placed Southern Mallee Giants in round seven.
The final match - between the Horsham Saints and the Warrack Eagles - is crucial for both sides.
The Saints sit sixth, while the Eagles are yet to get on the board in 2022.
The Giants have the bye as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
