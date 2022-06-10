In light of Daisy Thomas' appearance for Nhill, the Wimmera Mail-Times delved through the archives and came across photos from another Carlton star's Wimmera footballing cameo.
In round one of the 2014 Horsham District Football Netball League season, ex-Blues superstar goalkicker Brendan Fevola appeared for Edenhope-Apsley at their home game against Noradjuha-Quantong.
Fevola arrived at the game like rock star - flying in on a plane sponsored by a club supporter.
A huge crowd gathered to see the 623 AFL goal forward put on a show. And he certainly didn't disappoint.
Fevola finished with 12 majors to his name as the Saints ran away 146 - 55 winners.
The two-time Coleman Medalist was named his side's second best player behind Bartley Nolan.
After the match Fevola entertained patrons with stories at a club function.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
