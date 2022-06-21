The Wimmera Mail-Times

2009 Horsham District interleague netball | Throwback gallery

Updated June 22 2022 - 6:52am, first published June 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2009 the Horsham District Netball Association fell just four points short against the Mallee Netball Association in an open interleague clash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.