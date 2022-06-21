In 2009 the Horsham District Netball Association fell just four points short against the Mallee Netball Association in an open interleague clash.
Writing in this masthead, journalist Roy Ward cited the "heavy wind" blowing over the court as affecting Horsham District's ability to pass cleanly late in the game, allowing Mallee to retain a slight edge.
Advertisement
Sarah Vanzini was named Horsham District's best player, while Jess Lovel "put on an energetic performance in defence".
It was Vanzini's debut interleague match, with the Edenhope Apsley star impressing in both goal attack and centre.
During the match, Wimmera Mail-Times photographers were present snapping the action.
READ MORE:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.