It wasn't pretty, but the Nhill Tigers scrapped to their first win in over a thousand days over the Southern Mallee Giants on Saturday.
The two sides tussled in wintry conditions at Davis Park for much of the afternoon, with the Tigers emerging the victor by just two points, sending the home crowds into jubilation.
Buoyed by the presence of retired AFL star Daisy Thomas, who joined the side through the Carlton Draft competition, the Tigers desperation was evident.
"How much do you really want this?"
That was the question Nhill coach Trevor Albrecht asked his men at three-quarter time on Saturday. After a barnstorming third term, in which the Tigers kicked five straight goals,
The Tigers did not score a point in a tense final quarter, but walked away triumphant after holding onto their lead.
Time seemed to slow as the ball was locked in the Giants forward half; even the clock on the scoreboard froze just over 24 minutes in.
When the game was in the balance, it was the Tigers who stood up in clutch moments; such as a defensive mark taken by Aussie Merrett, reminiscent of the famous Leo Barry grab.
Thomas said he hadn't known what to expect, heading into the match.
"When I heard the boys hadn't won for a large period of time... I was hopeful and optimistic, even when we went in three goals down at half time," he said.
"We felt like we were playing pretty good footy. I tried to drive that belief and the third quarter was awesome."
"We hung on for dear life in the end."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
