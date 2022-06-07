Ararat HRC will play host to a nine event program at R.T. White Raceway this afternoon with district stables well represented as usual.
Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth has three starters at the meet, Flaming Lucky (r1), Cheermeonimdancin (r4) and Tallaras Shadow (r5).
The trio are racing in good form for owner Natasha Raven and with no bad luck in running should weigh in again.
Great Western horsewoman Michelle Wight will saddle up two for the day - Outback Shadow lines up for her 112th career start in the eighth event and stablemate Morsure Damour, resumes from a short let-up in race four, The Trot.
Best chance on paper of Concongella trainer Ken Taylor's three runners looks to be last start Horsham winner Mister Uptown (r5) while veteran stablemate Kempseys Delight is a place chance, drawn gate two in the lucky last.
Horsham trainers Rod Carberry and Justin Lane have both booked driver Kerryn Manning to take the reins with their runners - Vinny Rock (r6) and Muckinbar Diva (r8).
Vinny Rock is well drawn in gate two and comes off a gutsy last start third placing at Charlton while Muckinbar Lady is racing in top form and was gallant in defeat when second to the heavily supported Kiwi import American Legacy, at the same meeting - both rate as good chances here.
D'Arne Bellman, Owen Martin, Chris Blake, Terry Young, Michael Gadsden, Peter Manning, Marnie Bibby, Laurie Young and Kerryn Manning all have runners at Ararat, ensuring plenty of "local" interest in the day's racing.
It's free entry on Wednesday and with the TAB, bookmaker, canteen and bar all inside, you'll be warm and comfortable (unlike the drivers) no matter what the weather throws up outside.
Readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action live and free on their device at Trots Vision.
The recently concluded Pacing For Pink campaign has raised in excess of $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation's Breast Care Nurses.
Campaign coordinator Marg Watson confirmed that the fundraiser had smashed the previous record of $68,000 which was set in 2021.
Watson was full of praise for the harness racing community, particularly clubs and individuals who jumped on board to raise money.
"Shepparton were to the fore as always and Ararat were fantastic supporters, raising $17,000 from their area alone" she said.
Originally a Victorian only fundraiser, Pacing For Pink has spread interstate with 182 sponsored drivers wearing the PP's during May.
Club Menangle NSW were involved for the first time and raised $14,000 in a great effort.
They're off @ Ararat (D) Wednesday 8th June; Hamilton (D) Friday 17th; Charlton (D) Monday 20th and Stawell (D) Monday 27th.
Queensland's Pete McMullan was the overall PP leading driver for the month with 29 wins, closely followed by Victoria's Mark Pitt on 27 and Greg Sugars on 25 wins.
