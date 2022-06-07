The Wimmera Mail-Times

District stables in the running at Ararat | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan
June 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat-bound: Concongella owner/trainer with his four-year-old gelding Mister Uptown after their recent win at Horsham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat HRC will play host to a nine event program at R.T. White Raceway this afternoon with district stables well represented as usual.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.