The Wimmera Mail-Times

AFL game in Canada interrupted by a black bear 'cruising' the field

Shivé Prema
By Shivé Prema
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The moment a black bear interrupted an AFL game in Whistler, Canada on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

A game of AFL in Canada has been interrupted by a different species of streaker ...

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shivé Prema

Shivé Prema

Group Video Journalist

I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.