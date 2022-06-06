A game of AFL in Canada has been interrupted by a different species of streaker ...
The furry culprit was a black bear, which walked onto the field during a match between the Vancouver Cougars and Burnaby Eagles in Whistler, British Columbia.
Footage from the match on Saturday, May 28 near the Canadian west coast showed players and spectators standing around as they waited for the bear to leave the oval.
"Get him a jersey," one of the players said.
Vancouver Cougars player Daniel Gawned said the bear stopped the game for 10 minutes in what was his first bear sighting since moving to Canada in late April.
"I didn't know whether to run or stand still," Mr Gawned said.
"Not sure anyone really knew what to do. Some guys were trying to scare it off and others were happy to just let the bear go about business.
He said he didn't believe it when another player spotted the bear and cried out.
"But when I turned around there the bear was no more than 20 metres away."
Mr Gawned said it was his first bear sighting and his debut for the Vancouver Cougars.
"It's also the first time a bear has ever been that close to AFL action as well. There's a first for everything," he said.
The NSW Central Coast man said the bear on the field was "right up there" with the moment a pig stopped play between St Kilda and the Swans in Sydney in 1993.
"Except the pig was captured. We were happy to let the bear do as it pleased," he said.
After the black bear left the field, Mr Gawned's Cougars beat the Burnaby Eagles 30.9 (189) to 5.6 (36).
Both teams compete in the Australian Football League of British Columbia (AFLBC), which is overseen by AFL Canada, the governing body of Australian football in the country.
I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.
