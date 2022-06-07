A new student space has been unveiled at Horsham's Federation University campus, which looks to enable students, staff, and the wider community to experience indigenous spiritual and cultural practices.
The space, called 'Place of Being', or Dyata in the Wergaia language, aims to be a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff.
It was opened to the public in a ceremony at the campus on June 3, or Mabo Day, wrapping up the university's Reconciliation Week schedule.
It features a custom-made firepit designed by Whipp Designs creator Michael Whipps in collaboration with designer and Wotjobaluk-Gunditjmara woman Tanisha Lovett.
Federation University aboriginal student success officer Kathrine Clarke led the project and said there was a long period of community consultation in its early stages.
"I spoke to a lot of the community about what was missing from the university and what would make them feel a part of the university," she said.
"It turned out that they were looking for a space that was for them to use, but also to help educate.
"I took it upon myself to write the project proposal and steamrolled along from there to get it going and lead it across all campuses."
The steel artwork that encloses the firepit features Indigenous people hunting, canoeing, and telling stories around a campfire, with Mt Arapiles or Gariweld as the backdrop.
Five log seats surround the firepit, representing the region's five local clans: the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia and Jupagulk.
The opening of the Horsham space will be the first step in a series of unveilings across Federation University's campuses in Ballarat and Gippsland.
Ms Clarke said Dyala served a dual purpose, as a meeting place for students and the community, and as an educational experience for indigenous cultural practices.
"I think what is really important, and the main thing that I want people to embrace in this is that our first nations are something to be celebrated," she sad.
"Being the oldest living race in the world I think one of the things we need to do is acknowledge and respect how far we have come.
"Not only as a nation, but as a community here in the Wimmera. We have come so far, and we are all at that stage where we are willing to walk together."
Alongside the project, Federation University also announced it would offer scholarships for 30 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to complete a special delivery of the Graduate Certificate in Social and Community Services and HDR Indigenous Scholarships in Traditional Land Management, Legal Frameworks and Health in Community.
Federation University Vice-Chancellor and TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan said the new initiatives came after extensive consultation between the university and local elders.
"The 'Place of Being' is part of our work to break down barriers of isolation for our Aboriginal and Torres strait islander staff, students and wider community and for all to have a spiritual connection to country," he said.
"I'm proud that Federation University have collaborated effectively with community and Elders to create this amazing space, on our campus, which has been designed to bring community together showing respect to the heritage of our country and people."
