A motorbike rider is set to appear in court after being intercepted by police in Warracknabeal.
At about 2.50pm on Monday, June 6, Warracknabeal police officers observed a 50-year-od male riding a silver Harley Davidson motorcycle bearing false registration plates travelling east along Woolcock Street.
The man was pulled over by police, who identified him as a disqualified driver.
The motorbike was impounded for 30 days, and the rider was summoned to appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court at a later date.
