Warracknabeal police intercept disqualified motorbike rider

June 7 2022 - 9:00am
CAUGHT: A photo of the intercepted Harley Davidson vehicle being towed. Picture: HORSHAM POLICE EYEWATCH

A motorbike rider is set to appear in court after being intercepted by police in Warracknabeal.

