The Wimmera Mail-Times

Harcourts Horsham takes top honours at Gold Coast awards ceremony

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRINNERS: Harcourts Horsham's Chris Schirmer, Jock Ubergang, Taylor Whitworth and Tim Coller. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Horsham real estate team has been recognised for their hard work at a national awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.