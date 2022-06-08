A Horsham real estate team has been recognised for their hard work at a national awards ceremony.
Harcourts Horsham successfully took out the real estate company's Franchise Office Revenue of the Year Award, beating out all other regional franchises across Australia.
As part of the award ceremony, the Harcourts Horsham team travelled out to the Gold Coast's Star Casino to accept the award in front of more than 700 people.
Harcourts Horsham director Mark Clyne said seven years of work had gone into winning the award.
"It is an office award and everyone has contributed, from reception to the property managers to sales," he said.
"Seven years ago we didn't exist, we have gone from two or three staff members to 15 or 16. It is a growth story, every year we try and keep setting the bar higher and delivering value to our clients."
Mr Clyne said winning the award was extra-special coming off the back of the COVID pandemic, and how it affected the real estate industry.
He said Harcourts Horsham had a customer-focused approach and invested in its people, two factors he believed won them the award.
"We benchmark ourselves against the guys in the city, not other regional real estates," he said.
"We have put a team of people together who are passionate about real estate. If people love what they do it is a lot easier."
