An enticing matchup between Warrack and Dimboola is the only match up set to take place over the upcoming Queens Birthday long weekend.
The Warrack Eagles come into this weekend in seventh place with two wins for the season with Dimboola in eighth with one win from eight rounds.
Warrack president Zane Jess said this week was "huge" for the club with the 20 years celebration since merging with Brim Football Club in 2001.
"The four points means a lot for the club this week," Jess said.
"We have five reunions plus a player's day during the game.
"We are all looking forward to it."
Warrack suffered a 24 point loss to the Horsham Saints last week with Jess seeing the game as a missed opportunity.
"We had the wind in the last quarter and we didn't use it how we probably should have," he said.
"We had a few injuries throughout the day which didn't help either, but you learn from these things and we now move on to this week."
Jess said the club needs to play a consistent brand of football if they are going to defeat Dimboola this weekend.
"We just need to play four quarters of football, it is pretty simple," he said.
"We have some lapses every now and then but we definitely have the talent so if we put four quarters together we should come away with the win.
"This weekend is probably the biggest the club has had, especially with it being 20 years since we merged with Bring and Warrack, so we need to win."
With the clash the only game in the league set to take place, the Eagles are expecting a big crowd.
"We could be the only game within 400km so hopefully the people come out and support local footy," Jess said.
"Hopefully the weather holds off and everyone can make the effort to get there."
Dimboola defeated the Horsham Saints two weeks ago, before having the bye in round eight.
Head coach Justin Beugelaar said the club was "really looking forward" to the challenge of facing Warrack.
"We know they are going to put on a big show as it is a big day for them," he said.
"Being a stand alone game in the region this weekend the boys are really looking forward to it.
"Warrack have some really good players with Kyle Cheney obviously an AFL listed player previously."
Despite only managing two wins for the season, Beugelaar knows his team can't underestimate Warrack.
"We have to be very careful how we approach this weekend and once again we need to treat each week like a final," he said.
"What I have said to the boys this week is they have some really good games then they may have some lower games but they are one of the harder sides to come up against because the inconsistency could mean on the day they play you they could be on top of their game."
Beugelaar said he was pleased with his team's form, winning their past three matches.
"We are on a bit of a roll, we just need to get the momentum going forward," he said.
"It is a great opportunity this weekend to move into the top five.
"To come from where we were at the start of the year to being in the five at this stage of the year would be a credit to the club."
