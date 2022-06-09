The Wimmera Mail-Times

Apsley Cup relocated from Edenhope to Casterton

JH
By James Halley
June 9 2022 - 8:00am
RACE: The Apsley Cup is returning on Sunday June 12. PICTURE: CONTRIBUTED.

The Apsley Cup is returning on Sunday June 12 and allowing fans for the first time since 2019.

