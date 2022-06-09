The Apsley Cup is returning on Sunday June 12 and allowing fans for the first time since 2019.
The event has been transferred from Edenhope to Casterton, following recent drainage works.
The Edenhope Racing Club determined on June 1 the track was "not yet in a position" to host the Apsley Cup at Edenhope as the surface required additional time to consolidate.
Following consultation with the club, the decision has been made to transfer the meeting to Casterton in the interests of horse and participant safety.
Club manager Tammy Pretlove said she was unaware of the expected crowd number in the lead up to the event.
"It is no longer Apsley's race meeting it is now Casterton's race meeting so Casterton have opened up the gates for free admission," she said.
"In saying that, some of our Apsley Cup faithful have still committed to getting marquess and purchasing tickets to our marquees and getting the buses out so still trying to make a day of it."
Pretlove scanned the field for the Apsley Cup with acceptance for the race being at 9:30am on Thursday June 9.
"There is a horse called Brawl and he would have to go in as one of the hopefuls," she said.
Brawl is a four year old brown gelding based in Horsham who is trained by Paul Preusker.
Brawl took the honours at the Casterton Cup in May, with Horsham's Christine Puls on the saddle.
"We have also got Farooq, although he is probably a little out of form at the moment," Pretlove said.
Farooq is a six year old bay coloured gelding based out of Naracoorte and trained by Sue Murphy.
The six year old has won nine races to date including the Edenhope Cup in 2021.
"There is also Muntham Missle who is quite consistent in the country cups," Pretlove said.
Muntham Missile is a seven year old bay or brown mare based out of Mount Gambier trained by Belinda O'Loughlin.
In 2020 he had its most significant win to date, winning the Hamilton Cup when he was ridden by Harry Coffey.
"Tomemac might be worth a look," she said.
"He won at Hamilton as a last start winner as well but that was over the hurdles so he is coming back to the flats."
Tolemac is a 6 year old bay gelding based in Warrnambool and trained by Symon Wilde.
The six year old has won six races in his career so far and in January 2021 he won the Ladbrokes Odds Boost Handicap at Ladbrokes Park Lakeside Racecourse and was ridden by Will Price.
The Apsley Cup is set to have three special guests who will be in attendance to dill a documentary while also mingling with the crowd.
"We have got three time Melbourne Cup winning jockey and four time Cox Plate winning jockey Glen Moss, AFL Premiership player Tadhg Kennelly and Australian Rugby Union player Michael Crocker," Pretlove said.
"They will be filming during the day but while they are not filming they are going to interact with the crowd as much as they can.
"They might jump up and enter fashion on the fields, you don't know what to expect from the boys."
Pretlove said everyone was looking forward to the weekend's event, however they are determined to return the event to Edenhope in the future.
"We are working on getting back to Edenhope next year and getting back with a bang," she said.
