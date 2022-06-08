The Wimmera Mail-Times

Edenhope raised Tom McDonald suffers foot injury

JH
By James Halley
June 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURY: Tom McDonald in a race against the clock to make it back for finals. Picture: Melbourne Football Club

Edenhope-raised footballer Tom McDonald is set for a stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a foot injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.