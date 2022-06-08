Edenhope-raised footballer Tom McDonald is set for a stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a foot injury.
The injury is a huge blow for the Melbourne key forward with McDonald facing a race against the clock to make it back to the senior team in time for the finals.
Melbourne performance manager Selwyn Griffith said the club consulted with many surgeons around the "best course of action" due to the instability of his Lisfranc joint.
"Tom unfortunately was unable to train fully following the main training session last week and, following further scans, it was discovered that Tom had sustained a low-grade Lisfranc injury," he said.
"Tom and the medical team have decided to go with a small plate across the joint to stabilise the joint, which gives him the opportunity to play towards the back-end of this season."
Melbourne has listed McDonald's recovery time from the foot injury as TBC with the AFL website reporting the injury could see him spend multiple months on the sidelines.
McDonald has played nine games in 2022 and kicked 15 goals.
