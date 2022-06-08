Tomorrow
Dimboola
Live music at the Victoria Hotel, Dimboola, featuring Acoustic Box Duo, performing all your favourite hits from 8pm.
Saturday, June 18
Stawell
Come down and listen to Kailee Rose at the Grampians Ale Works from 3pm. Food trucks on site. Bookings essential. Visit www.facebook.com/kaileerosemusic/
Monday, June 20
Horsham
One of the top 10 silent films of all time; the soundtrack has been re-scored by two different Horsham composers and is performed live. The story of a rural community rising to meet their challenges. Held at 8pm on June 20, 21, 25 and 30, plus July 1, tickets are just $20.
Wednesday, June 22
Horsham
Rachel Rayner is a science communicator, poet and performer who has written and presented shows throughout Australia, Vietnam, and South Africa. Come and see 'A Tiny Photon', a voyage to meet the tiny, tiny photon. Book here: https://www.artiswimmera.com/product-page/a-flying-photon-1.
Friday, June 24
Horsham
The Community Wall Artists GALA kicks off at the Horsham Regional Art Gallery from 5.30pm. The night will feature a selection of short performances of some of the Art Is... festival highlights. The exhibition features local artists Kathy Koop, Nhill-based artists Naomi Zanker, Isla Dart and Gayle Newcombe. Visit www.artiswimmera.com/gala.
Saturday, June 25
Great Western
Gatherings 2022 - Great Western is 'New Vintage' - a fresh, outdoor, big-screen event, launching photos of local characters in the wine industry followed by the just released, award-winning film Blind Ambition. The New Vintage project captures and showcases 12 Great Western characters involved in wine-making through photography and story.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
