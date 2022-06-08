The Wimmera Mail-Times

What's on in the Wimmera and Grampians throughout June and July

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:42am, first published June 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE: Acoustic Box Duo are playing at the Victoria Hotel in Dimboola this Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tomorrow

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.