Horsham District Football Netball League junior netball interleague squads did the region proud over the weekend in tough conditions.
Three strong sides were selected across the Under 13, 15 and 17 age groups.
Sharon Fedke was the coach of the Under 13s, Janelle Knight coached the Under 15s and Yolanda Molineuax was at the helm of the Under 17s side.
The Under 13's side finished in the top two and are off to Melbourne to play in the State Championships on July 24.
Sharon Fedke said her Under 13s side were "amazing", with every player playing their role.
"It was a great team effort by every single girl in the team," she said.
"They played out of their skin and played so well.
"Given the conditions the girls did an amazing job, I was so proud of them."
Fedke said every player held their own to help the side progress to the next round.
"All day Zarli Knight who played defence was our rock in goal keeper," she said.
"Emma Uebergang played really well in goals and midcourter Hannah Plazzer was solid in wing defence all day.
"The day was cold and wet to start off and as the day went on the weather got worse, the girls were saturated so it was a real team effort.
"I had some very excited girls who get to go to Melbourne to play on July 24."
READ MORE:
HDFNL Under 13s junior interleague netball sides
"They lost a couple games by a few goals and that made the difference in missing out on finals," Fedke said.
"They battled hard and played some really great netball but unfortunately it wasn't enough."
HDFNL Under 15s junior interleague netball sides
"The 17 and Under side did well all day but lost a couple of close games which was probably the difference between making finals and not which was the same with the 15 and Under side,"Fedke.
"They got better as the day went on but as these tournaments go it only takes a couple of losses and you can miss out."
HDFNL Under 17s junior interleague netball sides
