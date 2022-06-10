More people in the Wimmera-Grampians region are reaching out for help with alcohol and other drug concerns as a result of the pandemic.
Grampians Community Health program leader counselling and behaviour change Jenn Tumney said all GCH alcohol and other drug programs had seen an increase in referrals this year.
Ms Tumney said dual diagnosis and non-residential withdrawal programs had been heavily requested due to problems escalating in response to the pandemic.
"An increase in alcohol use is just one of many coping mechanisms individuals have used as their support during the COVID pandemic," Ms Tumney said.
The program leader said many of those reaching out for help are more complex than their presenting alcohol or other drug use, with increases in mental and/or physical health and social isolation common.
Many are seeking support as a return to normality has highlighted that their substance use has reached problematic levels and become a barrier to reconnecting to their communities, including employment and social activities.
"COVID has certainly had an impact on substance use," Ms Tumney said.
"One of the reasons that alcohol has become so much of a problem is that it is so easily available."
People in regional areas face additional challenges in accessing local services.
"Accessing support has often been problematic with AOD services always being in-demand," Ms Tumney said.
"This is further compounded in rural and remote areas where the number and variety of services is limited.
"There are increased barriers such as geographical distance, lack of public transport and additional factors to substance use that are not regularly found in the larger regional and metropolitan areas."
Ongoing contributing aspects of the pandemic have further decreased the ability of service providers to respond to an increase in requests for support, but GCH is ensuring it remains engaged with all people seeking help and offering options if 24-hour support is needed.
GCH offers several alcohol and other drug services to the residents of the Wimmera Grampians region with problematic AOD use and their families.
These include AOD counselling, Care and Recovery Case Management, Youth AOD Outreach, Brief Intervention Counselling, Better Life Dual Diagnosis Case Management, Non-residential Withdrawal Case Management, Non-Residential Withdrawal Nursing supports.
All the above services can assist people to access residential withdrawal units and rehabilitation facilities.
Ms Tumney urged anyone with concerns about their AOD use to reach out for support.
"There are services available that have a proven track record in helping people to recover," she said.
Information about GCH's alcohol and other drug can be found at www.gch.org.au or by calling 03 5358 7400.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
