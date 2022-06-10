Dimboola has put itself on the business map, notching a big win at a short film festival in Ballarat on Thursday, June 2.
As part of its resilience and innovation project, Commerce Ballarat hosted the Grampians Business Film Festival, which featured short films from small businesses from across 11 western district regions.
A videographer recorded one short story focussing on a business in each region - with the Dimboola Imaginarium selected to represent the Hindmarsh Shire.
The videos were then presented at a red carpet gala, hosted at Ballarat's Regent Cinema, to a panel of three judges.
Dimboola Imaginarium owner Chan Uoy said he was overjoyed when his business won the top spot.
"It was the whole red carpet experience, nice and professionally organised," he said.
"It felt nice to be appreciated and acknowledged in terms of the work we had put into this place. We took a risk coming out to Dimboola and making something weird and out there. It was great to have that work validated."
Mr Uoy and his husband Jamie began the Dimboola Imaginarium in 2019, after purchasing the former National Bank of Australia building on Lochiel Street.
The shop offered a unique mix of second-hand goods, homeware, crafts, toys and puzzles.
Since its founding, the business has flourished, becoming a mainstay of the town, renowned for its special place in the greater Wimmera region.
Beyond operating the business, the Uoys have also given back to the town - spearheading the successful Dimboola Steampunk Festival, which lit up town on April 23.
Mr Uoy said the aim of the Imaginarium was to provide a space for people to "lose themselves".
"For us, the Imaginarium was always about stimulating your imagination and mind," he said.
"From a COVID perspective, we were always mindful our business had a role to play in mental health. Our shop is not just a shop, it is like a drop-in centre where people stop by to know what is happening in the area.
"Because it is our home as well as the shop, the lines are blurred."
For their efforts, the pair won $2,500 for winning the judges award.
Mr Uoy said the greatest thing about winning was being able to show Dimboola off to the wider community.
"Everything we do here we are looking at the bigger picture, not just our business but Dimboola and the region," he said.
"It is important for people to become aware of the Wimmera and Dimboola. People need to be reminded that this little town exists. When you are travelling between Melbourne and Adelaide or following in the silo trail - you need to get off the highway and visit these little towns."
Other Wimmera entrants in the festival included Bonnie and Cylde's Pizzaria from Horsham, Rupanyup Home Living for Yarriambiack, and Beetanicals for West Wimmera.
