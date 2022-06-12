HORSHAM'S heart disease fatality rate sits higher than the national average for both men and women, a new report has found.
From 2016 to 2020, 61 men and 45 women in Horsham died from heart disease, the most common cause of mortality for the local government area.
The data was compiled as part of the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Mortality Over Regions and Time report, which looks at the specific causes of death from across the country.
The latest data from the report has detailed the exact causes of death for the region between 2016-2020 and painted a picture of what Horsham residents were most at risk.
For women, heart disease dementia and cerebrovascular disease were the top three causes of death in Horsham.
For men, heart disease was followed by lung cancer and cerebrovascular disease.
Overall, Horsham had higher than average mortality for lung cancer, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease and accidental falls.
Across the five year period, 2019 was the deadliest year in Horsham, with 106 men dead and 88 women.
The median death age for men in 2020 was 81 and the median age for women was 86.3.
Horsham also recorded a higher than average male suicide rate, with 20.4 deaths per 100,000 as opposed to the Australian average of 19.4 per 100,000.
