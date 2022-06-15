HORSHAM-born artist Alice Skye has announced a return to the Wimmera as part of a new First Nations led concert series.
The Hometown: Alice Skye show will see the singer-songwriter perform at the Soundshell on December 10, in a free, all-ages event.
Ms Skye previously played in Horsham in 2018, at the Horsham Town Hall alongside musician Benny Walker.
She said Horsham's Soundshell venue played a significant role in her early music career.
"Returning home to play at this venue is going to be beautiful, it is wild to think that I saw Spiderbait play there when I was a kid, and as a teen I ran across that stage with my friends, pretending to perform," she said.
"Now I am coming home with my Band and it will be so special, especially being alongside Barengi Gadjin Wimmera River."
For more information, visit https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/grampians/whats-on/music/hometown-alice-skye.
