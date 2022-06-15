The Wimmera Mail-Times

Alice Skye to perform at Horsham Soundshell in December

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:43am, first published 2:00am
HOMETOWN: Alice Skye last played a show in Horsham at the Town Hall alongside musician Benny Walker. Picture: FILE

HORSHAM-born artist Alice Skye has announced a return to the Wimmera as part of a new First Nations led concert series.

